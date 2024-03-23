Spain system change shows that Luis de la Fuente is preparing to use Barcelona star at Euro 2024

Spain kicked off 2024 in disappointing fashion on Friday night, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Colombia in London. It was just the second defeat for Luis de la Fuente during his tenure as manager, which began 12 months ago – that also came in the United Kingdom, against Scotland in Glasgow.

De la Fuente had gone for a 4-3-3 system for much of his time in charge so far, but with Euro 2024 just three months away, he opted to switch to a 4-2-3-1, a formation he used frequently whilst in charge of the Spanish U21 side. Gerard Moreno played as the attacking midfielder, but Sport say that this role is being prepared for Pedri ahead of the summer.

Pedri has played this position in the past under de la Fuente, notably at the Olympic Games in 2021. The 21-year-old is currently injured at the moment having suffered another hamstring issue last month, but he is expected to return in time for Euro 2024 – although Barcelona will be apprehensive about him going because of his injury record.

It is almost certain that Pedri will be in Germany this summer, as he should be if fit. Barcelona may not like it, but he would be one of Spain’s most important players if on the plane, and with him in that no.10 role, he could be a gamechanger.

Image via EFE/EPA/Robert Perry