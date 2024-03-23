Sevilla yet to receive official contact from Premier League clubs over availability of star striker

As often seems to be the case with Sevilla, they will need to make significant sales this summer in order to improve their current financial situation, which is rather precarious. The vast majority of their squad is likely to be available for a certain price, and Youssef En-Nesyri will be included in this.

En-Nesyri is undoubtedly one of Sevilla’s most important players. He is once again their top goalscorer this season, having netted on 14 occasions so far, and his form has attracted clubs from England and France.

However, as Fabrizio Romano has reported in The Daily Briefing, Sevilla are yet to be officially approached by any clubs interested in signing En-Nesyri.

“He has always been linked to many clubs as he is a very good striker, but at the moment there are no negotiations or contacts from what I’m told. It’s a very quiet situation so far, but for sure there is interest from Premier League clubs and the same goes for Ligue 1, so this could be a transfer story to keep an eye on during the upcoming summer window.”

It remains to be seen whether En-Nesyri does end up leaving Sevilla this summer. For that to be the case, it would need to be a significant offer, as he’s a very key part of Quique Sanchez Flores’ squad, even despite a recent public argument between the pair.