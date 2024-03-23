Barcelona could receive a huge summer transfer offer from a Saudi Po League club for winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a possible exit from Catalonia in the coming months as part of squad changes in 2024.

The 27-year-old is a key player for Barcelona, but the club could need at least one big money sale, to balance their delicate financial situation.

Alongside interest over a possible return to the Premier League, there will be an offer to head to the Middle East, as per the latest from Diario Sport.

The Saudi Pro League is expected to push for more huge signings in the coming months, on the back of a big spending 2023, and a €100m could be needed to prise Raphinha away from Barcelona.

The gap between Barcelona being persuaded to sell, and a Saudi club coming forward with a bid remains a significant barrier, but a huge offer could tempt them into considering a sale.