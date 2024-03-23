Rodrygo Goes on coping with Real Madrid pressure

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes will play a crucial role in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Los Blancos return from the March international break focused on pushing for a potential La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

A Spanish title looks almost certain, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side must get past old foes Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi finals.

Rodrygo has played across different positions in 2024, as Ancelotti looks to balance his squad, and put in place a long term plan for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

With 13 goals in all competitions, the 23-year-old is on course to break his season best of 19 from 2022/23, and he insists coping with pressure is necessary to survive at Real Madrid.

“I play for the biggest national team and the biggest club in the world”, he told an interview with The Guardian.

“If I don’t want pressure playing for those two, something is wrong. There would be no way to continue. I can never settle for losing.

“That’s the mentality of Real Madrid and the Seleção. I always think about winning. That’s what I’ve got in my head. I need to win to please the Brazil and Real Madrid supporters.”

Real Madrid come back from the international window with an eight point title lead ahead of hosting Athletic Club in the Spanish capital on March 31.