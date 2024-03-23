Report claims Barcelona have been offered chance to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona’s, and especially Joan Laporta’s, close relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes is well documented, and it has led to the Catalan giants picking up some good deals. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo joined last summer on relatively inexpensive loan deals, and the Portuguese could help orchestrate further deals this time around too.

According to a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional, Bruno Fernandes could be the latest Portuguese star to grace Barcelona, as it’s claimed that the Manchester United captain has been offered to the Blaugrana by Mendes, who is his agent. The 29-year-old is considered to be one of the leading attacking midfielders in the Premier League, although his output this season has been underwhelming.

Fernandes occupies a position that Barcelona are keen to strengthen, as they do not have an attacking 8/10 hybrid in their squad, aside from possibly Fermin Lopez. He would be an excellent addition, but at the fee that Man United would demand, it’s likely that he would be unaffordable. This report should be taken with a pinch of salt, as such.