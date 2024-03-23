Real Sociedad confident over contract renewal for midfield star

Real Sociedad are set to step up contract renewal talks with midfield star Mikel Merino.

La Real have been in talks with Merino’s representatives since the start of 2024 but no firm progress has been made to extend his deal at the club.

The 27-year-old is a key crucial player for La Real as part of his impressive midfielder partnership with Martin Zubimendi.

Merino’s current contract expires in 2025 and the club want to avoid it running into the final 12 months this summer.

As per the latest from Diario AS, both sides are calm over the potential agreement, with Merino taking his time over a key call on the next stage of his career.

La Real are confident of tying him to a long term contract in San Sebastian despite the prolonged talks.

Optimism also remains high over retaining Zubimendi in the Basque Country despite the prospect of his €60m release clause being activated by a Premier League club.