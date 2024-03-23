Pundit reveals when Kylian Mbappe will announce Real Madrid transfer

It’s been known for weeks that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, having notified club personnel of his decision to depart the French champions when his contract expires. He is expected to finally join Real Madrid in the summer, although there has been no announcement of this so far.

Mbappe’s camp are still in talks with Real Madrid, although an agreement on personal terms is expected soon. After this, attention will turn to when the announcement of his move to Los Blancos is made, and French pundit Jerome Rothen believes that the timing depends on several factors, as per Diario AS.

“Mbappe is going to sign for Real Madrid, he will announce it before the European Championships. He will announce it when PSG are eliminated from the Champions League or if Real Madrid are eliminated from the Champions League against Manchester City (in the quarter-finals) or in the semi-finals (against Arsenal or Bayern Munich). As long as there is a possibility for PSG-Real Madrid in final, he won’t announce anything.”

It makes sense for Mbappe to avoid affecting his PSG teammates with his story for as long as possible, although it’s doing little to dampen the frustrations of Real Madrid supporters, who are desperate for the 24-year-old’s signing to eventually be announced.