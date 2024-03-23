PSG star facing fitness battle for Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on the fitness of Bradley Barcola ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter final against Barcelona.

La Blaugrana will face the Ligue 1 champions elect over two legs in April in what is billed as a thrilling double header in Paris and Catalonia.

However, Luis Enrique’s plans could be disrupted by the absence of winger Barcola, specifically for the first leg on April 10.

Barcola picked up a thigh injury on duty for the France U23 side and has since returned to his club for treatment.

PSG are yet to offer an update on his recovery with reports from Diario Sport indicating it will be a close call for him to face Barcelona.

Bacola has become a key player for Enrique, following his arrival from Rennes last summer, and the 21-year-old scored against Real Sociedad in the previous round.

Former Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio could be the option to replace him if he does not recover in time.