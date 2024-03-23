One in, two out: Real Betis’ defensive plans becoming clear ahead of summer transfer window

One position in their squad that Real Betis are set to revolutionise this summer is at left-back. It’s become a problem for Manuel Pellegrini – Juan Miranda is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and Abner Vinicius having struggled since arriving from Brazil last January.

As it turns out, both players are on course to leave in the summer, with Abner reportedly on track to join Lyon. They would receive almost as much as they paid for him, which is good news for Betis considering his performance levels over the last 12 months.

With both recognised left-backs leaving, Betis are desperate to sign someone, and that player looks like being Las Palmas’ Sergi Cardona, who himself will be available as a free agent this summer. Diario AS have reported that Los Verdiblancos are stepping up their interest to sign him.

Cardona would be an excellent addition for Real Betis, although it’s far from a done deal that he will head to the Benito Villamarin. Other clubs are keen, so it could be a race against time to get things wrapped up.