“My parents had it worse than me” – Denis Suarez on bitter dispute that led to his Celta Vigo departure

Denis Suarez had been one of Celta Vigo’s most important players up until the start of last season, before a falling out with Carlos Mourino, the club’s President, led to him being exiled from the first team, which continued until last summer, when he left to join Villarreal on a free transfer.

Suarez admitted to Diario AS that it was a difficult time for himself, and it was made even more so by the fact that his family was dragged into the affair.

“I had a hard time, but my parents and my family had it worse than me. It hurts me that my father was told certain things, both positive and negative comments, that there was that confrontation with the club when we were fighting to get into the top eight, that there were chants in the stadium… On a football level, it didn’t affect me because I go on the pitch and I’m focused on playing.”

Despite the nasty episode, Suarez has revealed that he doesn’t hold anything against Celta, whom he hopes to return to in the future.

“I hold zero grudges on my part and wish Celta Vigo all the best. I think the identity that had been lost is being recovered. Can I go back to Celta? Well, I don’t know… I have two years left on my contract and I’ll try to play as much as possible.”