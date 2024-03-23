Mason Greenwood’s chances of staying in Spain next season could be blocked by Manchester United transfer valuation of him.

Greenwood’s form in front of goal on loan at Getafe this season continues to catch the eye and he is open to extending his time in La Liga in the 2024/25 campaign.

United are open to selling Greenwood, with his current contract ending in 2025, and the Premier League side will listen to offers with Serie A giants Juventus monitoring the situation.

However, despite United’s desire to strike a deal, Getafe are not in a position to bid for the 22-year-old and can only offer a loan extension.

Local rivals Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be most likely to make a formal offer with Los Rojiblancos representatives already reaching out to United.

Atletico will push for a reduced price, due to Greenwood’s contract situation, but as per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils will set their asking price at €58m.

That is too high for Atletico to and they are likely to open with an offer of almost half that figure.