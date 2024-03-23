Juventus to rival Atletico Madrid in race to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

Mason Greenwood is having a fine season with Getafe, and the expectation is that he will be a big player on the transfer market this summer because of that. Manchester United are still deciding whether or not to retain his services, but in the meantime, that hasn’t stopped clubs from registering their interest.

Greenwood had been linked with Barcelona in the past, but those rumours have died down in recent weeks. However, Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in a move for the 22-year-old, who has become a controversial figure in Spain because of the previous attempted rape allegations that were levelled against him, the charges for which were later withdrawn after a key witness pulled out of court proceedings.

It’s not only Atleti that are interested in signing Greenwood, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) reporting that Juventus are also considering a summer move.

If Man United do look to sell Greenwood this summer, he could be available on a cut-price deal as his contract is set to expire in 2025. Atletico Madrid will be aware of this, as they consider a financially-viable operation.