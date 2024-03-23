Joao Cancelo confirms Barcelona transfer ‘dream’

Barcelona have received another boost in their attempt to sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

Cancelo has impressed on a season long loan in Catalonia from Manchester City and he wants to stay in Spain in 2024.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has indicated his confidence over securing a joint agreement to sign Cancelo and his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix.

As per recent reports, Cancelo is focused on completing a permanent move from Manchester, and City are open to selling him.

The main stumbling block in transfer talks appears to be a gap in transfer valuations with Barcelona opening negotiations with a €20m bid as their limit.

Premier League champions City are aiming for a fee closer to €30m and a compromise will need to be reached to seal a move.

Barcelona are hoping Cancelo’s drive to stay at the club will be a decisive factor and the defender has reiterated his stance on international duty this week.

“Barcelona is the dream for me. There’s no other club in Europe I dream to play for”, as per reports from A Bola.