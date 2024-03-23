Joan Laporta hints Lamine Yamal is not for sale at any price

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has fired a warning shot over transfer interest in teenage star Lamine Yamal.

The 16-year-old continues to impress for club and country this season, despite his tender age, and he will be crucial in the campaign run in.

His current contract in Catalonia runs until 2026, however the club are working on an extension, which cannot be signed off until he turns 18 in 2025.

As his form continues to improve, transfer rumours have emerged, with Barcelona still facing financial difficulties.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain reportedly had a €200m offer rejected at the start of 2024, but the Ligue 1 holders have indicated that is inaccurate.

However, Laporta has doubled down on the situation, claiming a major bid did come in, but Barcelona are prepared to reject any offer for their latest La Masia graduate.

🚫Joan Laporta confirms Lamine Yamal is not for sale at Barcelona https://t.co/ak0H7T6hfi — Football España (@footballespana_) March 23, 2024

“We’re getting offers for players like Lamine Yamal, of €200m, and we said no. Because we trust the boy, in his projection, and we don’t have the need to sell”, as per quotes from Marca.

“We are in a process of economic recovery and already seeing the end of the tunnel.”

Laporta’s words indicate a positive upturn for Barcelona, but many fans remain unconvinced over how the club is performing financially, and sales could still happen this summer.