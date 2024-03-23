James Rodriguez open to La Liga return as Colombia beat Spain

Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez could be open to a future La Liga return before retirement.

Rodriguez completed a move to Madrid following a superb performance for Colombia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The deal was predicted to cement Rodriguez’s place as a world class player pushing for major titles in Madrid but the plan never came to completion.

The creative midfielder won two La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles during his time in the Spanish capital, but he was never a first team regular, despite his hefty price tag.

After a loan spell at Bayern Munich, he joined Premier League side Everton, and headed off to Qatar and Greece, before moving back to Brazil in 2023.

Rodriguez rolled back the years with a superb performance in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Spain in London and he is open minded on a final spell back in Spain.

“When you play for the national team you have to play well. In future why would I not be able to return to La Liga, a league which I always enjoyed playing in” as per an interview with Teledeporte, via Diario AS.

