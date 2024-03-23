“It was a dream” – 17-year-old Barcelona star on making history following Spain debut

Although Spain ended up losing 1-0 to Colombia in London, it was a night to remember for Pau Cubarsi, whose whirlwind few moments continued when he made his senior international debut.

The 17-year-old replaced Aymeric Laporte in the 83rd minute, and in doing so, became the youngest ever defender to appear for La Roja, breaking the record previously held by Sergio Ramos. He is also the second youngest ever player to debut for the senior side, after Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal.

Cubarsi was delighted to make his debut in London, as he told the media post-match – quotes via MD.

“I’m very proud of my debut as it was a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. I’m grateful for the coach’s trust and I will try to make the most of it by giving my best. I always try to be me and play calmly.”

Cubarsi will have the chance to make his second appearance during next week’s friendly with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if he continues to impress for Barcelona between now and the end of the season, he could well be on the plane for this summer’s European Championships.