“I’m very happy” – Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz grateful to Morocco after making international debut

There has been plenty of talk about Brahim Diaz in the last couple of weeks, following his decision to switch allegiance from Spain to Morocco, who had been after him for some time previously. The 24-year-old, who is having an impressive season with Real Madrid, made his first appearance for the North African nation during their friendly clash with Angola on Friday night.

There was much adulation for Brahim at the Stade d’Agadir, with supporters overwhelmed upon seeing him in Morocco colours for the first time. After the match, he thanked the nation for their support to him during the 90 minutes, and over the last few weeks – quotes via Marca.

“I’m very happy and it’s been a very special day, I’ve received a lot of love. I’m proud because, in addition, I felt very good on the pitch and it was a very nice debut. My teammates looked for me a lot, they gave me the ball and I’m happy because I felt loved.”

Brahim also spoke on the possibility of being present for Morocco at this summer’s Olympic Games.

“I’ll try to be in everything I can and… In everything they leave me too. At the end of the day, I’m a Real Madrid player and I want to give my best for my club and for the national team. Whatever I can bring to the pitch, I’ll be happy to do it.”

Real Madrid do not intend to release any of their players for the Games in Paris, although Brahim’s case is different to the rest, in the fact that he won’t be playing in another international tournament beforehand (neither Euro 2024 nor Copa America). Given this, he could be the exception.