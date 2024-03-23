Ilkay Gundogan hails ‘unique’ Toni Kroos on Germany return

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is delighted to welcome Toni Kroos back into the Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Kroos has accepted an offer from Julian Nagelsmann to end his international retirement ahead of Germany hosting the tournament this summer.

The veteran midfielder will be included in the squad provided he remains injury free in the domestic campaign run in.

Despite boasting a combined age of 67, Gundogan is confident they can gel together in the Germany engine room, after previously rejecting rumours of a rift between the pair.

Gundogan has come in for criticism for his performances in recent months and there is the potential of Nagelsmann rotating between him and Kroos at Euro 2024.

Experience is abundant in Germany’s squad and Gundogan believes few players can offer what Kroos does at the highest level.

“It’s a great feeling to have Toni by your side. There are not many creative players in European football who have his qualities”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I expect a lot from him and I think we will manage very well (playing together).”

Germany’s preparations for Euro 2024 include a clash with the Netherlands next week following their 2-0 win over France on March 23.