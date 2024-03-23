“I think they will” – Joan Laporta confident of Barcelona signing Manchester City and Atletico Madrid stars

Barcelona are expected to be very busy in the transfer market this summer. Significant sales will be the main talking point, as multiple are likely to be needed in order to somewhat balance the sheets, and also allow their next manager to sign as many players as needed. However, they are also hoping to extend the stays of players that are projected to leave at the end of the season.

Specifically, this relates to Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. The pair have made an impact at Barcelona this season without setting the world alight, but there is still plenty of satisfaction with the pair. The club want to keep both, although it will depend on the demands of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively, as well as their own financial situation.

Despite these multiple factors, Joan Laporta is confident that Felix and Cancelo will remain for at least next season, as he told MD.

“I think they will continue. I hope that Atletico Madrid don’t put any objection to Joao Felix continuing with us, and I don’t think City will either. We have an agent there who is working on the issue, Jorge Mendes, and he knows our intention to continue with the players. What I can’t tell you now, because it will depend a lot on the amounts, is whether we’re going to sign them or extend the loan. It will surely be an extension of the assignment already setting a price.”

Barcelona believe that both players only want to remain with them, which would give them a significant advantage in negotiations. Still, it won’t be easy to get either deal across the line because of their financial restrictions.