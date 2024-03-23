Dani Alves condemned by head of Brazilian Football Federation following rape conviction

Former Barcelona, Sevilla and Brazil footballer Dani Alves is currently awaiting the outcome of his court appeal, which was lodged after he was convicted of sexual assault earlier this month. The 40-year-old was charged back in January 2023 over an incident that took place in the Catalan capital a few weeks prior.

Alves has been strongly condemned in the aftermath of the verdict, and that continues on Friday with Ednaldo Rodrigues, the President of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), condemned both he and former Real Madrid player Robinho, who was sent to prison earlier this week for a similar offence – Rodrigues’ quotes come from MD.

“This is one of the most nefarious chapters of Brazilian football. It is shameful that a player would feel comfortable committing this kind of perversity, believing that what he achieved through sport will somehow protect him from any punishment.

“The two cases, which involve players who were stars of the Brazilian national team, cannot end with the conviction of the two culprits. It is essential that the courageous attitude of the victims inspire more and more women not to remain silent in the face of such barbarities.”

Alves had looked like being prison on a temporary basis earlier this week when bail was granted by the presiding judge in his case, although that has yet to be paid, following confirmation that Neymar Junior’s father would not be footing the bill.