Barcelona submit contract offer to 17-year-old internationalist as steps taken to remove €10m release clause

Pau Cubarsi’s whirlwind few months continued on Friday as he made his senior debut for Spain against Colombia. The 17-year-old defender has been in tremendous form for Barcelona of late, with his stock having risen exponentially since the start of 2024.

Bosses at the Catalan club are delighted with Cubarsi, although there are some worries that he could leave in the summer. A number of Premier League clubs have taken an interest, and given that his release clause is just €10m, it would be very easy for that to be triggered by any one of them.

With this in mind, Barcelona are moving quickly to tie Cubarsi down to a new deal, which would significantly increase his release clause. Marca have reported that a contract offer has been tabled, although it would only be for an additional two years, and he cannot sign for longer due to being under 18.

The idea is for Barcelona to agree a new long-term deal – until 2030 or 2031 – with Cubarsi when he turns 18, similarly to what they have done with Lamine Yamal. What’s certain is that they are desperate to avoid losing him for pennies, as he’s shown himself to be one of the best young defenders in Europe over the last few weeks.