Barcelona starlet struck by “FIFA Virus” after sustaining injury on international duty

Because of the increased number of matches nowadays, players are gaining more and more injuries. This is also the case during international weeks, with the term “FIFA Virus” attributed to situations where footballers sustain injuries while playing for their nations.

Barcelona were hit badly by this earlier in the season when Gavi tore his ACL and damaged his meniscus while playing for Spain against Georgia, which saw him ruled out for the remainder of the season. Another youngster on the books at the Catalan giants has also been hit by the FIFA Virus in the last 24 hours, albeit thankfully, not to the same extent.

As per Diario AS, Julian Araujo – who is currently on loan at Las Palmas – sustained a hamstring injury during Mexico’s friendly match against Panama. Early indications have suggested that he could be out for 2-3 weeks because of the issue.

That would mean that Araujo is unable to play for Las Palmas against Barcelona, Sevilla and possibly Celta Vigo too. However, he’d have been ineligible to face his parent club anyway, due to a “fear clause” being included in the loan deal between the two clubs, signed last summer.