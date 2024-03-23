Atletico Madrid welcome key man back to training ahead of Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund

Jose Maria Gimenez has had a stop-start season, having suffered numerous injury problems since last summer. The latest saw him pick up a muscular strain against Inter Milan at the San Siro, which has caused him to be unavailable for the last few weeks.

Gimenez is arguably Atleti’s most important defender, and he has certainly been missed, despite Diego Simeone’s side having progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals without him. However, the good news is that he should be back in time for their next match in the competition, which is against Borussia Dortmund at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Marca have reported that Gimenez has returned to training with Atleti, albeit in a reduced capacity. He will continue to work up until next weekend’s clash with Villarreal, when it will be determined whether he is fit to take any part at the Ceramica.

Simeone may decide to not risk Gimenez for that one, with the first leg against Dortmund taking place just nine days later. Atletico Madrid will want to ensure that he is at 100% for the trip to Germany.