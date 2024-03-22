Xavi Hernandez calls Ronaldinho’s son into Barcelona first team training

Joao Mendes – son of Barcelona icon Ronaldinho – has joined Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad for training this week.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona in March 2023, following his breakthrough at Brazilian side Cruzeiro, and he has remained with the youth team system this season.

Mendes made his debut for the Juvenil B side at the Mediterranean International Cup last year and has since progressed into the Juvenil A set up.

That pathway has continued with reserve sessions at the start of 2024 and now a chance with the main panel.

Xavi’s options are significantly reduced due to an exodus of players away on international duty this week and Mendes has stepped in to make up the numbers in training.

As per reports from Marca, the versatile forward is not expected to remain in Xavi’s plans for the rest of the campaign, unless the situation changes.

Xavi has opted to promote players from the academy this season and more injury issues could see Mendes promoted.