Spain kick off 2024 with Colombia defeat in London

Spain’s road to Euro 2024 has started with a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in London.

After storming over the line to qualification at the end of 2023, Spain are preparing for the tournament this summer, ahead of a midweek clash with Brazil.

Luis de la Fuente opted to shuffle his starting side but Spain failed to click in attack.

Debutant Dani Vivian came the closest to an early breakthrough as his header flashed off target before the break.

Gerard Moreno almost ended the deadlock after the restart but the striker was repelled as Spain were eventually caught out.

Colombia seized on their key chance late on as Luis Diaz picked out Daniel Munoz to crash home a superb winning goal at the London Stadium.

OUTSTANDING from Colombia! 😱😱 Brilliant wing play from Luis Diaz and then Daniel Muñoz unleashes an acrobatic scissors kick finish to put his nation ahead against Spain 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/023yxHTOqD — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 22, 2024

Despite de la Fuente’s changes in the closing stages, Spain were unable to conjure up an equaliser, in his second loss as senior head coach.

Brazil’s arrival to Madrid will present a different challenge for Spain in the final friendly before de la Fuente names his Euro 2024 squad in June.

Images via Getty Images