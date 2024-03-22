Ronald Araujo waiting for Barcelona to come through on ‘promise’ before renewing contract

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is one of the major unkowns this summer for the Blaugrana, who need to make major sales in order to bring stability economically. However Araujo is one of their key players, and President Joan Laporta has made it clear he wants to hang onto him.

Previous reoprts have claimed that Barcelona would consider an offer of approaching €100m for Araujo this summer, and while Bayern Munich are no longer prioritising his signing this summer, Football España can confirm that Premier League sides are interested in him. Catalan daily Sport say that Araujo does want to renew his deal, and Barcelona want to to do so too, but the matter is less simple than that.

Back in the autumn of 2021, after Barcelona extended the deals of Pedri and Ansu Fati, Barcelona informed him that they were having trouble with their salary limit. The two parties agreed to renew his contract until 2026 for less money than Araujo wanted, in order to help the club. There was a verbal agreement or promise that Barcelona would try to bring his salary up to the level he deserved as soon as they could though.

Now, as talks stall over a new deal, Araujo is waiting for Barcelona to make an offer that would reflect his value. The Uruguayan knows that he would earn more elsewhere, and while he is willing to renew his deal at a lower rate, he does want to see Barcelona make an effort to reflect his importance to the team and come good on their promise. Sporting Director Deco has said that if he wants to renew, then he will.

That would require Barcelona to hold up their end of the bargain though. The worry for Blaugrana fans who want to see him stay is that Barcelona may see his exit as a necessity, and simply not presenting that offer is an easy way to usher in a sale for one of their high-value assets. Araujo, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen have all expressed publicly a desire to stay at the club, and Barcelona’s ability to force their hand is limited if they do not agree to an exit.