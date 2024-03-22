Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior pairs up with ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick to tackle racism

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has taken to social media to mark the Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination, posting on Instagram on Thursday about the fight. The Brazilian is one of the United Nations Human Rights amabassadors, along with Colin Kaepernick.

The Brazilian has suffered numerous incidents of racial abuse over the past two years, most recently last week as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fans were filmed calling him a chimpanzee. His defiance and voice on the matter has been crucial in forcing more action from La Liga on the issue.

His post said the following:

“On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I reflect not only on my personal experiences but on the larger fight for respect in and out of sports. It’s clear — there’s still much to be done.

We need equality, a world where everyone, regardless of colour, can achieve their highest potential.

As a UN Human Rights Champion, I’m committed to confront discrimination head-on and lead the charge against injustice. United with my brother @kaepernick7, we’ll continue to push forward, silencing the voices of hate and paving the way for a more equal and inclusive world. 🖤✊🏿🗣️”

Kaepernick is the face of the battle against racism in the United States, after he put his NFL career at risk to point out discrimination. His taking the knee during the American national anthem started a trend across the NFL, and after his time with the San Francisco 49ers, was not given a contract by any of the other 31 teams in the league. In 2019, he reached a settlement with the NFL, after filing a lawsuit claiming that NFL owners had colluded to keep him out of the league.