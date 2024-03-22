Real Madrid star Fede Valverde explains how Uruguay manager Marelo Bielsa has improved him

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has undoubtedly been one of their best players this season, with perhaps only Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham rivalling his performances. The Uruguayan continues to add strings to his bow, and his national team manager Marcelo Bielsa is one of the reasons.

Valverde was defined by his goals last season, arriving in the box and putting up his best numbers, but this year has been more discreet, doing much of the work alongside Kroos to help Real Madrid dominate matches, amidst a rotating cast aroud them. At international level, Uruguay are going from strength to strength with Valverde at the heart of the side.

Asked by Relevo what he had learnt from Bielsa, Valverde explained that he was getting faster mentally.

“Above all, dedication and work. He deserves all the respect for what he thinks and believes, which is different from what we have been working on in the national team. It’s a different style, different game and different intention. With him I have greatly improved my mental equilibrium and the peace of mind, because although football with him seems crazy, in the end we are working a lot on defensive and offensive balance. It makes us improve, it helps us know how to think in difficult moments that previously was much more difficult for us.”

The 25-year-old said that he was not yet tired, despite having racked up 3,284 minutes, and noting that he was trying to enjoy it, as a footballer’s career is short. He was also asked about the possibility of a second league and Champions League double.

“It is hard but not impossible. We are Real Madrid, the team with the most Champions Leagues and the team with the most hierarchy, we have to show why we are Madrid and we have won so many things, and also be humble in the league to continue competing to the maximum.”

Valverde’s Uruguay face the Basque Country at San Mames on Saturday, before taking on Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday.