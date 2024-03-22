Real Madrid tell players to be cautious of injuries on international break

Mid-season international breaks are never popular with club managers and Real Madrid are worried for the March window.

Ahead of the campaign run in, the majority of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad have headed off on international duty, with some trips involving huge travel requirements.

Despite the window including friendly games, the prospect of the European Championship and the Copa America this summer, means the fixtures are a final chance to impress.

The November international break ended badly for Real Madrid as Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior both returned injured from stints with France and Brazil respectively.

Los Blancos fans will be hoping for a clean bill of health, as their star names return this month, and Marca has revealed a message to those away from Madrid.

As per a fresh report, a note of ‘be careful, these are friendly matches’ was written on the tactics board in the Valdebebas dressing room prior to departures.

Ancelotti will keep an eye on his players in the coming days with a home tie against Athletic Club on the schedule on March 31.