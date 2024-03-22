Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Alphonso Davies latest, Jules Kounde and Joao Felix futures

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde as an alternative to Leny Yoro for Paris Saint-Germain?

As is the case with most of Barcelona’s players, if a big offer comes in, Barcelona have to accept it, or at the very least seriously consider it. There are very few players who are not transferable at Barcelona. Kounde prefers to play in the middle of defence, at times they’ve used him as a full-back, there were rumours of unrest last summer, which has been fixed now, but as I say, he’s not a player Barcelona will keep at all costs.

It’s true that PSG are pursuing Leny Yoro, including Real Madrid as we’ve reported in the past, but also Premier League sides.

Could Atletico Madrid repeat Luis Suarez formula with Robert Lewandowski in exchange for Joao Felix?

Right now I don’t have confirmation of those reports, Robert Lewandowski is happy in Barcelona and so is his partner, Anna. One thing I would say is that whenever Lewandowski does leave Barcelona, perhaps it will mean leaving Europe too.

Regarding Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid are desperate to avoid him leaving on just a loan deal next season. They want Barcelona to include a buy option, ideally an obligatory clause, but their main objective is to find a permanent exit for Felix. They really want to avoid a similar deal that took him to Barcelona this season.

Have Bayern Munich set Alphonso Davies a deadline to decide his future?

Right now the agreement between Davies and Real Madrid won’t be a problem, as its well on its way to being done, at least verbally. Davies still has to respond to the contract offer from Bayern, but he doesn’t have a set date, as far as I know. That said, they want to know within a month or so, Bayern want certainty by the time May comes round, and if he isn’t signing a new deal then, they will put him up for sale.

Real Madrid don’t want to pay more than €40m for Davies, and no doubt the price will be on the lower side.