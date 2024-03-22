Luis de la Fuente hurt by Colombia defeat amid fresh selection questions

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was left angered by their 1-0 defeat to Colombia in London.

La Roja lost out to the South American side at the London Stadium as a late goal sealed at defeat in dramatic style.

De la Fuente has now lost just two games since taking the Spain senior team job at the start of 2024, but his selection calls were the major talking point, at the start and full time.

Squad picks are still being assessed for Euro 2024 and de la Fuente rotated from some of his regular starters with a mixed return away from Madrid.

Despite the loss, de la Fuente is confident there can be lessons learned, ahead of facing Brazil in the Spanish capital next week.

“You learn more from defeats than from victories,” as per quotes from Marca.

“We wanted to test some things, see how certain players performed, but we keep working and improving.

“The debutants all have great futures, and we need them to have the opportunity in these games, so that when we play for points, they already have experience.”

De la Fuente is expected to name a starting XI closer to his anticipated first choice deecisions for Euro 2024 with Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal and Rodri Hernandez set to rotate back in.

