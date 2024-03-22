England head coach Gareth Southgate has admitted Jude Bellingham has been frustrated by recent issues at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to life in the Spanish capital after making a summer move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

As a midfielder, Bellingham has netted 20 goals across all competitions ahead of joining up with Southgate’s England squad for their March friendlies.

Injuries have disrupted his consistency in the team this month alongside a two game La Liga suspension following his first red card in Spanish football.

Bellingham was angered by the rejection of his appeal over the ban, and injuries have forced him to watch from the sidelines, as Real Madrid have pushed on in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League title challenges.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for him, with injuries and a red card, he’s been a bit frustrated”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We’re very happy and lucky to have him, but he is still 20 years old. The success of our team will depend on our entire group.”

England start 2024, and their warm up campaign for Euro 2024 this summer with friendly games against Brazil and Belgium this month, and Bellingham is expected to feature in both matches.