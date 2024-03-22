French President Emmanuel Macron could intervene in Kylian Mbappe future again

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron is reportedly considering involving himself in the future of Kylian Mbappe for a second time, after allegedly playing a role in the French forward signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. This time he has no intention of stopping him from joining Real Madrid though.

Mbappe looks set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but there is debate over his presence at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Mbappe has expressed a desire to be there, Real Madrid have sent a letter to the French Football Federation, and coach Thierry Henry has said that he will not give on having Mbappe there.

According to Matteo Moretto, Mbappe will not force the issue with Real Madrid, but Macron may try to Diario AS say that he is trying to covince various political elements to apply pressure, in order to pressure Real Madrid to release him from the games. There is an awareness that they have little power ultimately though, given Los Blancos hold the final say. France are keen to have a successful Olympics though, and with Atletico Madrid reluctant to release Antoine Griezmann, there are fears Henry might not have some of the best players available in order to bring in the gold medal.

Both sides of the equation are understandable. Mbappe has the chance to win a gold medal in his home city, as he approaches his footballing peak, a unique opportunity. Equally, after the Euros, Real Madrid will not want an exhausted Mbappe without holidays arriving at the club for his first season there. In addition, they will want Mbappe present for their US preseason tour, which would no doubt attract plenty of publicity and revenue.