France have no plans to make Zinedine Zidane swap after Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not a target for the France national team job this summer.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has been consistently linked with a move to manage his old team but no formal offer has materialised.

The French FA opted to extend Didier Deschamps’ contract after their 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina and the former midfielder is tied to Les Bleus until 2026.

Zidane has reportedly rejected offers, as he waited for an update from France, but the situation now appears to be settled.

Ahead of a potential return to management in 2024, Zidane is still assessing his options, amid rumours of a possible move to the Premier League.

French FA president Phillippe Diallo has reiterated his position on Deschamps’ future, regardless of how France perform at Euro 2024, and they head into the tournaments among the favourites.

“There’s no doubt (about Deschamps). I’m not going to discuss this,” as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“Zidane is a monument of French football. We have to recognise and show gratitude for everything he’s contributed. But, we have the best coach in French football in position until 2026. Everything has already been said on this.”

France have been placed in Group D at Euro 2024 alongside the Netherlands, Austria and a unconfirmed play off winner.