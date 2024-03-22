Endrick Felipe’s agent has revealed Real Madrid’s determination to secure a deal for the Brazilian teenager.

The 17-year-old will complete his transfer switch to Los Blancos in July, when he turns 18, with an agreement already in place with Palmeiras.

The terms of the arrangement will allow Endrick to gain more first team experience in Brazil before making the move to Europe.

The structure of the deal is hoped to ease Endrick’s transition to first team football and prevent any early teething problems in Madrid.

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to source highly rated Brazilian talent in recent years with superb acquisitions bolstering their first team.

A move for Endrick saw them edge out interest from the Premier League with the firmness of their interest ensuring no deadline was missed,

His representative Federico Peña has played a key role throughout and admitted the Spanish giants commitment not to miss out on a potentially generational talent kept their motivation high in negotiations.

“Real Madrid decided they would never lose a talent again after Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013”, as per an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“The signing of Endrick serves as a lesson to Chelsea. They led the race for him, but they did not agree a price. Real Madrid were willing to pay whatever Palmeiras wanted.”