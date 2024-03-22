Bayern Munich insider suggests Xabi Alonso could turn down Liverpool to wait for Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has become the most sought-after manager in Europe as his side look to cruise towards a first Bundesliga title, ending nearly a decade of Bayern Munich dominance. Both Bayern and Liverpool are seemingly keen on bringing Alonso in this summer, but it might be another of his former clubs that Alonso joins next.

Alonso himself has refused to discuss his future, while Leverkusen have been adamant that he will be staying with them as far as they know. Meanwhile Bayern insider Christian Falk has told Caught Offside that there is talk in Germany that he will remain at the BayArena next season – in order to join Real Madrid.

“Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool FC. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso. Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season.”

“There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026. Alonso’s contract in Leverkusen is valid for just as long. Alonso, who also only extended his contract in the summer, could remain loyal to his club – and then return to his home country of Spain.”

When it looked as if Ancelotti would be moving on this summer, Alonso was cited as the leading candidate, and while others have been linked with succeeding the Italian, the general view is that Alonso is the best candidate for the job. It would of course require Ancelotti to get through another two seasons successfully, but there is no doubt that Alonso will be welcomed back to the Santiago Bernabeu with open arms should he be available when they appoint their next manager.