Barcelona willing to include €30m clause in Joao Felix deal with Atletico Madrid

The poker match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, with Joao Felix sitting watching nervously, continues to trundle on as the summer grows closer. All parties want the Portuguese to remain in Catalonia next season, but the terms will be decisive.

Matteo Moretto confirmed to Football España that Atletico Madrid’s main goal is to avoid loaning Felix out next summer, or at least without an obligation to buy. They want to find a permanent exit for the Portuguese.

Something that Barcelona are so far unwilling to do, as per Sport. They say that Atletico Madrid continue to ask for at least €65m for Felix, but Barcelona are only willing to include an option to buy as high as €30m as things stand. It will be up to agent Jorge Mendes to find a middle ground between the two. Barcelona feel that given their financial situation, bringing back Felix and only paying his salary would be a good deal for them, all things considered.

A major part of the issue is that a loan obligation to buy counts towards the salary limit for same season, meaning Barcelona may have to give up on any other big-money signings for the summer if they were to bring in Felix. Equally, there appears to be no other suitors for the 24-year-old as things stand.