Atletico Madrid look to latest Valencia starlet to improve defensive woes

Atletico Madrid have had one problem that has become inescapable this season, and that is their inability to defend well. It has raised questions over their recruitment at the back, with Mario Hermoso the last unanimously successful signing in 2019. It does look as if they will try to strengthen the centre of their defence in the summer.

According to Marca, one of the candidates to do so is Colombian-Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera. The 19-year-old is having a breakout season, impressing in his 28 appearances for Valencia, and meaning the departure of Gabriel Paulista in January much less significant than it might have been a year before.

Mosquera made his debut two seasons ago under Jose Bordalas, but has come on leaps and bounds this season, standing out for his physique and alertness to danger. Atletico Madrid are interested in him, along with Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand this summer, but will have to negotiate with Valencia.

Los Che extended his contract in February until 2026, and increased his release clause to somewhere between €80m and €100m. However the Madrid-based paper note that Peter Lim and Atletico owner Miguel Angel Gil Marin have good relations, which could facilitate a move.

Mosquera will no doubt have multiple sides interested in him this summer if he is available at a reasonable price. The market for central defenders has spiked in recent years, and Mosquera looks to be a bright talent, with Colombia and Spain likely to do battle for his international allegiance in the near future.