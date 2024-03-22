Atletico Madrid have opted for a bold plan to get more fans to Dortmund for their UEFA Champions League clash on April 16.

Los Rojiblancos have secured a quarter final clash with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund with the first leg in Madrid on April 10.

However, with the prospect of needing a positive second leg result in Germany, to stand a chance of a place in the last four, Atletico fans will be backed by the club to travel.

The club are keen to bring as many supporters as possible to roar on Diego Simeone’s team at Signal Iduna Park and they are expected to fill the 3,800 allocation.

As per the latest from Marca, Atletico will also subsidise flights from Madrid, and pay €200 per person for 1,000 plane tickets to Dortmund.

Season ticket holders and club members can apply for tickets and details on the flight offer via the club website.

Simeone’s charges will return to domestic action against Villarreal on April 1 following the ongoing international break.