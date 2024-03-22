Antoine Griezmann ends Mark Schwarzer and Jay Bothroyd following their analysis of him

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has fired back at former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and ex-Wolves striker Jay Bothroyd after their analysis of his game. The French forward replied to a debate around his ability, saying they know nothing about the game.

Schwarzer and Bothroyd were debating with journalists Phil Kitromilides and Julien Laurens, with the former pair making some certainly curious claims about Griezmann’s style of play. They claimed that he was not world class, and did not have a good defensive work-rate, while alleging that his more fallow spell at Barcelona showed that he was not at the top level.

‘We can’t have this Antoine Griezmann SLANDER’ 😡 Is Atleti’s talisman crucial or a luxury player?@PhilKitro makes the case for Griezmann’s importance in the face of some heavy criticism.@schwarzer_mark @jaybothroyd @LaurensJulien #OSPod pic.twitter.com/rEXmfRCrUe — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 21, 2024

Laurens and Kitromilides can be seen visibly losing their minds over their analysis, and understandably there were some fairly jarring assertions about Griezmann’s game. He himself waded into the debate the following day, replying to the video saying ‘They know nothing about football!’ on his Twitter/X account.

They know nothing about football ! 🍕 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 22, 2024

Griezmann was for many the best player in Spain over the calendar year in 2023, and has a case to be made that he has been again this season, with Jude Bellingham firmly in the conversation. This season he has 19 goals and 7 assists in 38 appearances, while orchestrating Atletico’s attack.