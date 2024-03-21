“This bad dream must end” – Valencia supporters’ Anti-Peter Lim display lights up Times Square in New York City

There’s no doubt that the vast majority of Valencia supporters are against their controversial club owner, Peter Lim. The Singaporean businessman has been protested against on many, many occasions in the last few years, and that has now spread to beyond Spain.

In a video posted on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) by Col-lectiu de Penyes Valencianistes, a protest video is seen being shown on one of the screens in New York City’s Times Square. The message “this bad dream must end” is clearly displayed throughout the short clip.

Valencia have struggled in recent years, and this is largely because of their financial problems. They have often been unable to spend big on any signings, and have looked towards selling their best players in order to continue balancing their books. It looks like this will continue going forward, with Lim seemingly unlikely to give into the demands from Los Che’s passionate supporter base.