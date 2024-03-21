Real Madrid to hand Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies four-year deal worth €42m

It’s no secret that Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid this summer, but Bayern Munich have been adamant that there is a chance he stays in Bavaria this summer. The Canadian left-back has Bayern’s final contract offer on the table, but is yet to respond to it.

According to Cadena SER, Los Blancos already have the terms of the deal in mind. They will hand Davies a four-year deal worth €10.5m per annum, which would make him their second-highest paid player after David Alaba. They also foresee the deal reaching €50m in exchange for Davies, but are not rushing new Sporting Director Max Eberl in his talks with Davies, in order to preserve relations with Bayern.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España meanwhile that Davies is yet to respond to the offer, but that Real Madrid are hoping for a cheaper deal. They certainly do not want to go over the €50m-mark for the 23-year-old, and ideally would close the deal for not more than €40m.

As was the case with Jude Bellingham and Endrick Felipe, it looks as if Real Madrid will get a deal done for a player they had lined up long in advance. No doubt Davies’ contract situation is beneficial for them, but Los Blancos have moved ahead of a number of other top sides, and are set to reap the benefits.