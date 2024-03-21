Real Madrid had pencilled in Thibaut Courtois’ return to starting line-up before latest knee injury

It’s incredibly unlikely that Thibaut Courtois will play a single match this season. Having tore his ACL in August, a few days before the MD1 clash with Athletic Club, the Belgian goalkeeper had been very close to a return, before he tore the meniscus in his other knee earlier this week, which will keep him out of action for at least two months.

Courtois is undoubtedly Real Madrid’s starting keeper, although Andriy Lunin has deputised incredibly well in his absence. However, that was not going to stop Carlo Ancelotti from dropping him at the first time of asking in favour of the 31-year-old.

According to Marca, Courtois was pencilled in to start against Athletic in Real Madrid’s first match after the international break. The idea behind this was to give him confidence, and to see what state he was in both physically and mentally.

Now, Courtois must wait until the start of next season, at the earliest, to return to between the sticks for Real Madrid. Lunin will continue as number one in the meantime.