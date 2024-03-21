Previous target for Atletico Madrid expected to be valued at bargain price of €25m this summer

Atletico Madrid could look to sign a new striker this summer, especially with Angel Correa, Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata all potentially being made available in the transfer market. The only certainty to be in the squad for next season is Antoine Griezmann, although Samu Omorodion, currently on loan at Alaves, has earned his chance to impress Diego Simeone.

Correa will almost certainly leave, having come close to doing so in January when Al-Ittihad came calling. On that occasion, Atleti lined up Jonathan David as a possible replacement, although a deal was dismissed due to Lille’s asking price.

However, the French club’s demands will be much more appealing to Atleti in the summer, as Relevo have reported that David is likely to be available for as little as €25m. This is due to the fact that his contract is expiring in 2025, and it’s expected that he won’t sign a renewal.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid decide to re-ignite their interest in David. They could do much worse than going after him, especially if at least two of Correa, Depay and Morata were to leave.