Osasuna close to missing deadline to renew contract of head coach Jagoba Arrasate

Jagoba Arrasate’s future at Osasuna is looking more and more precarious. The 45-year-old, who is currently taking a temporary break from Los Rojillos to manage the Basque national team, is out of contract at the end of the season, and with three months to go, an agreement is still not close.

Both parties are keen to extend Arrasate’s six-year tenure in Pamplona, but as reported by Cadena SER (via Diario AS), the coach has been left disappointed by Osasuna’s latest contract offer. The ball is in the club’s court – they will have to decide whether to try to go the extra mile to secure an agreement, or opt to look for a replacement.

It was believed that Osasuna and Arrasate had hoped to have everything finalised before the end of March, but due to these latest developments, it’s unlikely that this will be the case. It’s currently a precarious time in regards to this matter.