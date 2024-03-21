One of Barcelona’s pivot targets doesn’t believe they have the money to sign him

Barcelona have been linked to Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for some time, after it became clear that Sergio Busquets would be moving on, as one of the few players with the techical quality to match up to Busquets. However Barcelona’s finances have prevented any real pursuit, and now that Kimmich could be available, it looks as if it will get in the way of a major opportunity. At least Kimmich thinks so.

Recent reports in Germany say that Kimmich is open to leaving Bayern and has three Premier League teams in mind as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid as potential destinations. However Kicker (via Sport) report that Kimmich does not have faith in Barcelona to be able to pull a deal off economically, aware that Bayern will likely ask for a significant fee. It could be as high as €70-80m, and as such he is prioritising other options.

🚨 Amadou Onana would be excited to join Barcelona this summer. His entourage know that the club hold him in high regard. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/XP25NjvecW — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 21, 2024

Bayern will still look to renew Kimmich, whose deal expires in 2025, but if no agreement can be found, then they will look to sell him. The player feels his time at Bayern might be coming to an end, and if Barcelona could put the money on the table, then he would be happy to join international teammate Ilkay Gundogan, but until they prove they can, he will pursue alternatives.

The Blaugrana have reportedly made Kimmich one of four targets on their shortlist for the pivot position, but Everton’s Amadou Onana is their priority. There too they are likely to run into economic barriers, but are considering offering players to Everton in order to bring down the price.