Morocco pushing for FIFA for World Cup final following scandal at Spanish Football Federation

The Spanish public are at risk of paying the price for alleged corruption within the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), following a police raid of their headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid. On Wednesday, seven arrest warrants were sent out, including one for former President Luis Rubiales, while five more are under investigation on the suspicion of money laundering and corruption, while materials in a number of homes were also seized.

Rubiales is in the Dominican Republic, but Spanish police intend to take him into custody on his return. As per Cadena Cope, there is a chance that it could cost Spain the World Cup. The 2030 tournament was due to be hosted chiefly in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with initial fixtures in Paraguay, Chile and Argentina.

They note that the events in Madrid have not gone unnoticed at FIFA, and while Spain has been chosen as one of the hosts, FIFA have until the end of 2024 to ratify their decision. Perhaps less drastic but equally more likely, Diario AS claim that Morocco are pushing for the World Cup final as a result.

Morocco have always been clear that they want the showpiece event and are building a 113,000-seater stadium in Casablanca in order to host it. The final must be hosted at a venue of 80,000 or more, meaning the new Moroccan stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou would be the only suitable stadiums. The controversy surrounding the RFEF, who had Rubiales suspended by FIFA for three years, could work against them, and gift Morocco the ultimate prize. FIFA President Gianni Infantino does have a good relationship with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez though, and could reach out to share his concerns.

It would be a major surprise if, having been named the main venue with the most stadiums (10-11) in total, the final was played in Morocco. It would certainly appease those in CAF though, who would see just a second final on African soil after the 2010 tournament in South Africa.