Luis Enrique identifies eight Barcelona players as possible starters for Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona will face off with Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarter-final tie next month, as they aim to secure their place in the final four of European football’s elite competition. Xavi Hernandez’s side are expected to be slight underdogs, although they will certainly fancy their chances of dumping out the French champions.

Barcelona may not be favourites to progress, but that hasn’t stopped PSG head coach Luis Enrique, formerly of the Blaugrana, stating that a majority of his starting line-up could be replaced by Catalonia-based players.

On Thursday, he stated that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski would all be serious contenders to start, were he to be coaching them in the French capital.

A Luis Enrique le han preguntado por el FC Barcelona a modo de previa de los cuartos de Champions y este ha respondido enumerando cuántos futbolistas del Barça podrían ser titulares en el PSG: Lamine Yamal y Pau Cubarsí dos de los mencionados. pic.twitter.com/foAphMTqxC — Salva García (@SalvaGJim) March 21, 2024

Lucho certainly knows that Barcelona have some very good players, and he will be aware that PSG can be caused many problems. It promises to be a cracking tie when the two teams face off next month.