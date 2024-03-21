International striker confirms desire to sign for Real Madrid this summer

Eyebrows were raised last summer when Real Madrid opted not to replace Karim Benzema, who had departed for Saudi Arabia at the end of last season. It’s proven to have had little effect, with others having stepped up to the plate.

One of those to go big has been Joselu Mato. The 33-year-old arrived on loan from Espanyol last summer, albeit he was signed as a backup option, replacing Mariano Diaz rather than Benzema. Still, he has managed 14 goals across all competitions, despite having started not too many matches.

Los Blancos have the option to sign Joselu for a minimal fee this summer, and the veteran striker is desperate to stay in the Spanish capital, as he told ABC (via MD).

“I hope to stay at Real Madrid with a permanent contract, and not just on loan.”

Joselu has more than earned the right to remain at Real Madrid, but with Kylian Mbappe (probably) and Endrick Felipe set to arrive in the summer, there may not be a place for him in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad next season.