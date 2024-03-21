German superstar Florian Wirtz surprisingly reveals that current Barcelona star is his idol

Florian Wirtz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football. The 20-year-old is having a fantastic season with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who are well on course to win the Bundesliga title.

Because of his continual strong performances, Wirtz has been linked with many of the top clubs in the Europe, and this includes Barcelona – although at this stage, it is but a distant dream for the Catalan giants to sign the young German international. Still, it does help their cause that his idol is currently on their books.

As per MD, Wirtz has revealed – rather surprisingly – that Joao Felix is the player that he looks up to the most.

“He’s a similar type of player to me, he’s very creative and I learned that from him.”

There’s undoubtedly an argument to suggest that Wirtz has already surpassed Felix in terms of ability, and perhaps from a Barcelona perspective, he could even be their dream upgrade on the Portuguese.